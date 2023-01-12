Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows

article

A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening.

The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police.

Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster Secure Cities Partnership stopped a Chrysler 300 for a window tint violation.

The stop happened on Walnut Street near Chestnut Street.

Troopers proceeded to search the vehicle before finding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol under the passenger's seat.

Both the 20-year-old driver who was from Inkster, and the 17-year-old passenger who was from Redford were arrested.

Police believe the two occupants switched seats in the vehicle when it was stopped.

A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office.