Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows

By Jack Nissen
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Loaed 9mm handgun found during traffic stop in Inkster. (Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police. )

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening. 

The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police.

Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster Secure Cities Partnership stopped a Chrysler 300 for a window tint violation.

The stop happened on Walnut Street near Chestnut Street. 

Troopers proceeded to search the vehicle before finding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol under the passenger's seat. 

Both the 20-year-old driver who was from Inkster, and the 17-year-old passenger who was from Redford were arrested. 

Police believe the two occupants switched seats in the vehicle when it was stopped. 

A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office.  