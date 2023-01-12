Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening.
The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police.
Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster Secure Cities Partnership stopped a Chrysler 300 for a window tint violation.
The stop happened on Walnut Street near Chestnut Street.
Troopers proceeded to search the vehicle before finding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol under the passenger's seat.
Both the 20-year-old driver who was from Inkster, and the 17-year-old passenger who was from Redford were arrested.
Police believe the two occupants switched seats in the vehicle when it was stopped.
A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office.