Lobster carbonara recipe from Tom's Oyster Bar

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - It's a lobster lovers dream at Tom's Oyster Bar in downtown Royal Oak. This Valentine's Day, for just over a week, between Feb. 10-19, Tom's Oyster Bar will offer an assortment of lobster features.

Chef Jamal Alashmaly joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the features - along with some features at their sister restaurant next door, Ale Mary's. You can get his lobster carbonara recipe below. 

Lobster lover days at Tom’s Oyster Bar in Royal Oak

Chef Jamal Alashmaly shows us how to make lobster carbonara.

LOBSTER CARBONARA
Garlic 1 oz
Shallots 1 oz
White Wine 1/3 cup
Bacon Lardons    1.5 oz
Lobster (3oz) 1 pacl
Cream    4 oz
Linguini Pasta (7oz) 1 pack
Asiago Cheese    2 oz
Peas  2    oz

Process
Step 1    Heat a sauté pan on the burner and add cooking oil.  Add the Garlic, Shallots and Leeks, and begin to sweat, DO NOT BROWN.
Step 2    Deglaze the pan with the white wine.  Place the garlic toast into the oven, and heat until melted and browned.
Step 3    Add the Bacon and Lobster and warm through.  Add the cream and Pasta, and begin to reduce.
Step 4    Add the peas and the cheese and melt the cheese into the sauce.
Step 5    Plate in the larger shallow bowl.  Pile the pasta nice and high in the center of the bowl, neatly.  Put the toast in top pointing from the center out.