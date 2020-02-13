Lobster carbonara recipe from Tom's Oyster Bar

It's a lobster lovers dream at Tom's Oyster Bar in downtown Royal Oak. This Valentine's Day, for just over a week, between Feb. 10-19, Tom's Oyster Bar will offer an assortment of lobster features.

Chef Jamal Alashmaly joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the features - along with some features at their sister restaurant next door, Ale Mary's. You can get his lobster carbonara recipe below.

LOBSTER CARBONARA

Garlic 1 oz

Shallots 1 oz

White Wine 1/3 cup

Bacon Lardons 1.5 oz

Lobster (3oz) 1 pacl

Cream 4 oz

Linguini Pasta (7oz) 1 pack

Asiago Cheese 2 oz

Peas 2 oz

Process

Step 1 Heat a sauté pan on the burner and add cooking oil. Add the Garlic, Shallots and Leeks, and begin to sweat, DO NOT BROWN.

Step 2 Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Place the garlic toast into the oven, and heat until melted and browned.

Step 3 Add the Bacon and Lobster and warm through. Add the cream and Pasta, and begin to reduce.

Step 4 Add the peas and the cheese and melt the cheese into the sauce.

Step 5 Plate in the larger shallow bowl. Pile the pasta nice and high in the center of the bowl, neatly. Put the toast in top pointing from the center out.