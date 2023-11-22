Oakland County Farmers Market to feature handcrafted items, gift ideas and seasonal décor

article

The Oakland County Farmers Market is a unique place to visit anytime of the year, with handcrafted gifts and one-of-a-kind items around every corner. However, during the Holiday Market event, the spirit of the season really shines through while providing opportunities for guests to shop and support local small businesses.

This year’s Holiday Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. Guests love connecting with area artisans at this festive event, learning the stories behind their handcrafted offerings and humming along to seasonal tunes while browsing vendor booths for special gifts for friends and family members.

Bring the whole family because in addition to shopping for decorations, artisan crafts and specialty food items, the Holiday Market will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including photos and visits with live reindeer and elves from 3:30-6:30 p.m., s’mores, wagon rides, holiday music and a drawing for a gift basket of market goodies.

"The Holiday Market is such a fun time to shop with us. From the aroma of the fresh greenery and freshly prepared treats to the glow of the multicolored lights and excitement in the air as children visit the live reindeer, this is a fun and festive atmosphere you can only find this time of the year here," Oakland County Farmers Market Manager Brad Wethy said.

Booths will be fully stocked with an array of items like handcrafted jewelry, homemade soaps and lotions and specialty food items perfect for the season’s gift-giving occasions. Fresh wreaths, garlands and centerpieces make great choices for home decorating.

Open year-round, the Oakland County Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through the end of December. Winter hours begin in January when the market will be open 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The market is located at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford.

For more information about Oakland County Parks, visit OaklandCountyParks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and X.