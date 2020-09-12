Local MSU students urged to self-quarantine after officials confirm 342 COVID-19 cases

Officials with Michigan State University have announced that at least 342 people affiliated with the university have test positive for coronavirus since August 24.

The health department is now recommending all local MSU students to self-quarantine for 14-days. While the recommendation is not an emergency order, officials say mandatory restrictions will be imposed if students do not comply.

In the three weeks before the campus wide outbreak, only 23 people affiliated with MSU tested positive for the virus.

"This is an urgent situation," said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. "The exponential growth of COVID-19 cases must stop. I am concerned about the health and safety of the MSU community, and importantly, I am seriously concerned that unchecked transmission locally will affect the health and safety of all Ingham County residents. If we do not slow the spread immediately, we will be dealing with the consequences across the county for months to come."

Student who are in quarantine are expected to stay home for the next two weeks, unless they are attending in person instruction, labs or intercollegiate athletic training. They are also permitted to leave home for work or necessities such as food, medicine or medical care.

"MSU is committed to doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Michigan State University Physician David Weismantel. "The safety of our entire community is a priority and we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of the virus. This recommendation from the health department is another tool to help us do just that."

Officials believe at least a third of new cases at the university have ties to parties or social gatherings, and at least one third of those gatherings are associated with a fraternity or sorority.

"We are urging students to understand the imperative role that they play in stopping this community spread and, ultimately, saving lives," said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. "While we know many students are doing the right thing, we are still seeing far too many social gatherings in the off-campus community, where individuals are in close contact without face coverings. This person-to-person contact is the main way that the virus spreads and has contributed significantly to the recent spike in student cases. We support this recommendation from the Ingham County Health Department."

The health department plans to evaluate things such as houses licensed for more than ten unrelated people over the coming days to see if additional measures are warranted.

