Lollapalooza 2022 lineup: Metallica, Green Day, and Dua Lipa to headline Chicago music festival

Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa will headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, organizers announced Tuesday.

The four-day festival in Chicago’s sprawling Grant Park begins July 28, and tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The schedule of more than 170 bands features Lollapalooza’s signature mix of mainstream headliners and indie bands. The global factor is strong with acts from across Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. It also reflects American music hubs like Austin, Nashville and Portland, spanning genres from rock to pop, hip hop and rap to electronic dance.

J. Cole, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo are also on the bill. The full lineup is available on Lollapalooza’s website.

Several artists will also represent the Chicago music scene in Grant Park this year, including 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes.

This is Lollapalooza’s 31st year in Chicago, returning in 2021, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival.

Four-day general admission passes start at $350 with premium packages available for as much as $4,200.