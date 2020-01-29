Long-awaited Woodward Corner Market opens in Royal Oak

A new grocery store is open in metro Detroit - the long-awaited Woodward Corner Market in the Beaumont development complex at 13 Mile and Woodward.

The store officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. A grand opening celebration will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with a rotation of local vendors in-store throughout the day.

News in 2017 of a new grocery store in the area came welcome to neighbors after a Kroger there was closed and eventually demolished. Beaumont announced plans in 2016 to redevelop the area.

Woodward Corner Market is a new neighborhood grocery store by Meijer. It's the store's first small format in metro Detroit, with the only other one being in Grand Rapids.

The 41,000-square-foot store will feature a vast assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings.

You'll find all the familiar Meijer and national brand products, too, along with an estimated 2,000 local, artisan items, including Daily Dozen Doughnuts, New York Bagel and Bath Savvy Soaps.

You'll also find there a Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop that specializes in nitro brews, an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter and an expansive international food aisle that will feature eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods.

Woodward Corner Market will feature open-air elements with 25-foot ceilings and a pedestrian-friendly design near the Beaumont Hospital campus with six garage-style doors that open to an outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months.

Woodward Corner Market is open from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. and from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Also at the corner, you'll find a Wahlburgers, Grabbagreen, Panera Bread, New Order Coffee, a dance studio and a Beaumont Urgent Care clinic. Other restaurants and retail are also still in development.