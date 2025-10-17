Longtime Detroit activist Malik Shabazz 'facing death' with incurable infection

The Brief Malik Shabazz is a community cornerstone of Detroit but is now gravely ill. Shabazz says he has an incurable bacterial infection that does not allow him to take his required blood thinners. A minister and man of faith, he welcomes prayers and believes miracles can, and do, happen.



Malik Shabazz has been a longtime activist and advocate for justice is now in the fight of his life.

The backstory:

Shabazz says he is now facing what he calls an incurable infection and there is concern that it puts him at risk for heart disease, heart attack or stroke.

He said he is now "facing death."

Shabazz a leader in the New Black Panther Nation/Marcus Garvey Movement spoke to FOX 2 from Henry Ford Hospital after a grim prognosis.

"I have two infections," he said. "Two blood infections."

At that moment, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stepped into the room as FOX 2 cameras were rolling.

"Hey brother," Shabazz said.

"Good to see you my friend," Duggan said, before hugging him.

Duggan spoke about the recent health challenges Shabazz has faced - including just last year.

"I sat in this hospital about a year ago when they told you they didn't think you were going to make it," he said. "And you defied the odds."

Duggan then talked about the impact he's made.

"You demanded more from the citizens and you made the city better," he said.

"Right," Shabazz said. "There are times I demanded more from the mayor."

The two laughed together at the comment.

"More than once," Duggan quipped.

Shabazz spoke about the current health battle he is up against.

"Just as Christ brought me back each time, for His will, to finish a specific mission," he said. "A mission of love and peace and power and prosperity."

He says he is not about to stop his mission. As a minister, faith is at the center of his life so the Christian tradition informs what he believes.

Shabazz said three times before this, his heart stopped and he was revived. And that is what he is leaning on now that a miracle can happen with this incurable bacterial infection.

He says he is ready to go home from the hospital.

Shabazz's infection is keeping him from being able to take blood thinners which is contributing to his current health battle.

Detroit activist Malik Shabazz with Mayor Mike Duggan