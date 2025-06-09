Longtime WWJ 950 reporter, anchor Mike Campbell dies at 65

The Brief WWJ 950's Mike Campbell has died at the age of 65. Campbell was a longtime reporter and anchor who just celebrated his birthday in May. He is being remembered as a loving family man, friend and standout journalist.



Mike Campbell, a longtime reporter with WWJ 950, has died at the age of 65.

He spent decades covering this community — and now, those who knew him best are sharing how he made a lasting impact.

Campbell was a family man, a friend, a caregiver, a cancer survivor, and beloved journalist.

What they're saying:

"He showed me the ropes and we covered small stories and big stories," said Matt Friedman, former WWJ colleague. "That’s something that will stay with me for my whole career."

Campbell is a longtime WW staple and Saturday morning news anchor.

"Very hardworking man but not afraid to have a few laughs along the way," Friedman said.

Campbell passed away Sunday, not long after just celebrating his birthday in May.

"That's the thing about death, is it's so mysterious and this was so sudden," said Roberta Jasina, former WWJ anchor.

Campbell's wife Terri shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, writing in part "I am so lucky to have had someone who loved me and our family so much. I am praying that it is his love that will get us all through this."

WWJ honored Campbell in an online article describing him as a fearless reporter with unique style.

And on social media, there was an outpouring of grief and condolences from colleagues, listeners, and friends.

"I just think WWJ is going to really miss him. They will never find another Mike Campbell," Jasina said.

Mike Campbell and family.

Dig deeper:

It wasn't that long ago that reporter Mike Campbell became the story and was a hero. FOX 2 got to interview him back in 2019 – after his successful search for a missing 89-year-old woman with dementia.

"He was the hero of the story, I mean he cared about people. It wasn't just a job to him," Jasina said. "Mike was important in the local media. He will leave a very rich legacy."

A rich legacy built on compassion, truth-telling, and service to his community — both on and off the air.

Mike Campbell may have signed off for the last time, but the stories he told, and the lives he touched - will never be forgotten.



Arrangements for Mike Campbell: A public viewing will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 13, at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Milford.

On Saturday, June 14, there will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Oakpointe Church in Milford, to be followed by a funeral service also at the church, from 11 a.m. until noon.

Mike Campbell

The Source: Information for this report is from friends of Mike Campbell and an online post from his wife.



