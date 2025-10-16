A look inside The Hudson's Detroit

The Brief FOX 2 got a look inside The Hudsons Detroit building. A skylight in the atrium is inspired by the headlight cover of a 1954 Corvette. The new development has shops, offices and community spaces.



The Hudsons Detroit is helping to redefine downtown on the site of the former J.L. Hudson Department store.

The backstory:

The new development has shops, offices and community spaces while marking General Motors' return to Woodward Avenue.

FOX 2 got a look inside Hudson’s Detroit the office building now open. This 12 story building 400k square feet of office space, 56,000 square feet of event space and 25,000 square feet of retail space.

The grandness harkens back to the beauty and splendor of old Hudson’s with plenty of architectural details.

The atrium is centerpiece of the office surroundings, filling seven stories, capped off by a skylight inspired by the headlight cover of a 1954 Corvette.

There is a rec room "The Den," a living room and library area with attached kitchenette. There is also a pickleball court and lounge areas, a fitness center and private training rooms. A multi-sport simulator room - years in the making.

This site is important for a lot of ways," said Jamie Witherspoon, Bedrock Detroit. "When Dan Gilbert brought his company down here over a decade ago, this was one of the first sites we looked at, for doing something important. At that time the site was an underground parking garage.

"So figuring out what to fill this site with, was super-important to us. And that ultimately became what you see before you. An office building with events, with retail, a tower with residences."

For more information on The Hudsons Detroit CLICK HERE.