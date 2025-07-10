'Looked like a glock': Dearborn Taco Bell jobseeker arrested for flashing BB gun

The Brief A Dearborn Heights Taco Bell was the center of a total meltdown as a jobseeker allegedly flashed a gun at employees. When he allegedly walked into the Taco Bell lobby off Telegraph near Ann Arbor Trail, employees thought the gun was real. The chief said the teen apparently came in looking for answers but instead scared the employees.



There was a total meltdown inside a Dearborn Heights Taco Bell when a teenager came in looking for a job application, but it ended with him in handcuffs.

Big picture view:

An 18-year-old allegedly walked in already upset, claiming he had called about a job. When he didn't get the answers he was looking for from employees, he lifted his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a pistol.

On Thursday, the man's job hunt was halted on Thursday as he was on the ground, face down, with a Taco Bell employee hopeful and a weapon in his waistband. However, upon further review by Dearborn Heights police officers on the scene, it was discovered that the weapon was a modified BB gun that looked like a Glock.

"It looked very, very real, like an actual handgun," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar. "When he removed the weapon from his waistband, we found out it was a modified BB gun that looked like a glock."

When he allegedly walked into the Taco Bell lobby off Telegraph near Ann Arbor Trail, employees thought the gun was real.

"He was upset because he was reaching out to them to obtain an application," said Haidar.

Dig deeper:

The chief said the teen apparently came in looking for answers but instead scared the employees, tipped tables, and then took off. Just a few blocks away, officers stopped the suspect's stroll.

The teenager learned from officers that even flashing a BB gun can lead to legal trouble. Investigators are seeking charges of felonious assault and brandishing a firearm.

"You've got your whole life ahead of you; there's no reason to get caught in the system for something this small," said Haidar.

What's next:

The chief stated that they would have the request for charges sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office by Friday, and they would have the ultimate say on what he is charged with.