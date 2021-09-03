Lottery ticket worth $201K sold near Ann Arbor expires after going unclaimed

article

It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless.

The Michigan Lottery said no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020.

The deadline was 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Winning Fantasy 5 tickets are good for a year. The money will go to the state school aid fund.

RELATED: Dearborn Heights man wins $25K for life, wife tells him he's dreaming and went back to sleep

Advertisement

The ticket was sold at Superior Market, east of Ann Arbor.