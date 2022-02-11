'Love Match': Detroit Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees to help find dogs homes

Find a new best friend at Detroit Animal Care and Control!

The shelter is waiving adoption fees because it doesn't have room for all the dogs it is currently caring for.

"We're waiving them now until next weekend, just to make sure that everyone can find a loving home," said Renena McCaskill, with DACC. "Right now we are well over 150 (dogs). We are starting to double up on kennel space, which makes it worse for the dogs especially with any kind of sickness."

The shelter, which has space for about 80 animals, cares for numerous dogs, such as Pretzel, a shepherd puppy who was tied to the fence out front and abandoned Thursday morning.

"That was heartbreaking to see. I do this job daily, and that still brings tears to my eyes because you saw the dog cry, and like, ‘Why you leaving me?’" McCaskill said.

Pretzel isn't available for adoption yet but around 60 dogs are.

"You might luck out and find the one because we do first come, first served. We do not hold any animals, and we have a number of animals to go through so definitely come,: McCaskill said. "We have great dogs. They're just in a bad circumstance.

All dogs are spayed or neutered, and they are microchipped.

Learn more here.