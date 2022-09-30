Loved ones hold vigil for murdered WWJ 950 anchor attacked in Chesterfield home

A prayer vigil was held Friday night to honor WWJ 950 anchor Jim Matthews who was found murdered a week ago in his Chesterfield home.

"I've known Jim for many years, a great father, always looking out for his kids," said one woman.

"We just need prayers for this family we can’t point fingers, what happened was sin," said another.

Police say 55-year-old Arthur Williamson murdered Matthews, whose real name was Jim Nicolai, and brutally attacked his family in their home. One week later family and friends gathered for the vigil at a nearby park.

Jim’s younger brother, Joe spoke about him.

"He loved life, he was very meek, very mild-mannered, he was very professional at his job, he loved his kids," said Joe Nicolai.

Five-year-old Rosie was able to escape from the home with her mother, Nichole. The suspect, who was known to the family, had been let inside.

Investigators say he stabbed Nichole. Both mother and daughter are physically okay now but the emotional toll is hard to imagine.

"She’s such an amazing little girl and she’s so full of life, really says what happened to her, but I’m sure she’ll bounce back, she’s so full of joy," said a woman at the vigil.

If you would like to help the family financially, you can find a link to their go fund me page HERE.