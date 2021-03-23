Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says vaccinations are Michigan's best defense against COVID-19

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke Tuesday about COVID-19 as vaccinations ramp up in the state.

Gilchrist said the virus is personal to him because he has lost 27 people to it.

He discussed how getting vaccinated is the state's best defense against COVID-19 as Michigan works toward returning to normal. He noted that he is encouraged by the number of vaccines the state has access to, including those that will be provided at the Ford Field mass vaccination site, where 6,000 doses will be given a day.

