Ludacris cancels Cherry Festival appearance

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Ludacris has notified the National Cherry Festival, that due to a scheduling conflict he has to cancel his appearance at the festival in Traverse City.

He had been set to perform July 11, on the main stage.

According to his management team, "Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Ludacris will no longer perform at this year's Festival. Ticket holders will be emailed with the next steps."

Festival organizers said they will automatically refund ticket holders.

"We understand this news will be disappointing to many fans. The National Cherry Festival Board and staff share in that disappointment, as we were looking forward to welcoming Ludacris to Traverse City as part of our 100th Festival celebration," the festival said in a statement.

Refunds will begin processing soon, but could take up to a week to appear depending on the original payment method.

The latest information will be available at cherryfestival.org.