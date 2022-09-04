Lupus Detroit raises disease awareness through annual walk in Pallister Park

Lupus Detroit is a non-profit founded 10 years ago with their community of Lupus Warriors who support others dealing with the disease.

Founder Sharon Harris understands what it's like because she too is living with Lupus. This annual walk has been held for 10 years to raise awareness about the chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body.

FOX 2: "What have you seen in terms of her challenges over the past 20 years fighting with this disease?"

"Well her strength number one and the support that her family, our warriors and the church give her. Her family and friends."

Lupus is most common among women and girls between the ages of 15 and 44 years old. Women of color are more likely to have Lupus.

FOX 2: "Do you really think people understand what Lupus is?"

"No. People do not understand and we're constantly raising awareness so that people can understand what the symptoms are and know that, for example when we say we're tired… we're tired."

Symptoms can show up in many forms; for one person it can be a fever accompanied by swollen and achy joints. In another person, it may be a symptom of being tired all the time or having kidney trouble. Some may even have rashes.

Some symptoms change or might get better or worse. Lupus Detroit is focused on being a big support for Lupus Warriors; financially, emotionally and spiritually.

"They're always in search of new people that have Lupus and they are a good pillar in the community because they help the actual patients with anything."

"I wanted to make sure that they knew I was there for the community and that they could reach out to me and I would be able to help them and I wanted to build a better bond with the community with the police," said Detroit Police Officer Paul Sahadi.

Head to lupusdetroit.org to connect with resources or to contribute to the important cause.

