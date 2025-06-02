Luxury hotel coming to Michigan Central - Here's what to expect

article

The Brief NoMad Detroit will occupy the top five floors of Michigan Central. The luxury Hilton hotel will feature almost 180 guest rooms, with 30 suites. Michigan Central also houses Ford employees and businesses open to the public, like a coffee shop and stores.



The transformation of Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station continues.

On Monday, it was revealed that a hotel is in the works on the top five floors of the former train depot. It will be the first time that these floors have ever been used in the building's more than 110-year history.

Michigan Central hotel plans

The NoMad Hotel, described as Hilton’s first luxury lifestyle hotel in the U.S., will include almost 180 hotel rooms, with 30 suites. Guests can expect "luxury wellness facilities and additional amenities," though what exactly that entails has not been revealed.

Art by Detroit creators is expected to decorate the space.

One of the floors that will house the new hotel (Photo: Michigan Central)

"A year after we opened Michigan Central Station to the world, our vision to create a global innovation hub and a destination symbolizing Detroit’s future is well underway," said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Company. "Together with NoMad and Hilton, we are now announcing the next phase of our ambitious vision offering visitors and the community a unique hotel destination and memorable food and beverage experiences in this iconic landmark. The new NoMad Detroit hotel will not just be a place to stay, but an energetic and exciting gathering place for years to come."

NoMad Detroit is expected to open in 2027.

Related article

Michigan Central transformation

The backstory:

Michigan Central Station opened in 1913, and was a bustling destination for travelers until a decline in train travel eventually led to its closure in 1988.

What followed was years of neglect that left the once popular spot an eyesore for decades. That changed in 2018 when Ford bought the building and began renovating it.

The main floor is open to the public, while Ford employees have started moving into the upper levels. Plan a visit to Michigan Central here.

Currently, Michigan Central is home to Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts, Neighbor X Folk - a store selling Detroit and Michigan goods, and a gift shop featuring train station-themed products.

Michigan Central's grand waiting room (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Crews spent countless hours working to restore what could be saved and replicate what was beyond repair.

There are lights that were crafted using old photos and drawings, and 3D-printed pediments that took a trip all the way to Maine to recreate them perfectly.

In the grand waiting room, you'll find restored marble floors. Look at the ground where the benches once were, and you'll see the marble eroded from the feet of passengers awaiting their trains.

While in that waiting room, look up. On the ceiling is a mix of old and restored tiles, which are held up by more than 8 miles of grout.