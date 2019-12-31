Lyon Twp restaurant a total loss after early morning fire

First responders battled a two-alarm fire at the Lyon Cantina restaurant on Pontiac Trail early Tuesday morning.

Someone driving by made the 911 call around 6:30 this morning reporting flames coming from the roof of the building which was closed at the time.



Crews from six different fire departments working to contain the blaze.

Police say Pontiac Trail has been shut down for the time being, while officials say the restaurant is a complete loss.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

"It is a very popular place, this is a sad day in South Lyon," said Robert Vogel, South Lyon fire chief. "Yesterday the previous retired South Lyon fire chief died and today the Cantina burned down. Tough day."



The Oakland County fire inspector will be out later today to investigate the cause of the fire.