M-39 shooting near Joy Road shuts down freeway as Michigan State Police investigate

The Brief A freeway shooting has led to part of M-39 shutting down Thursday night. MSP said a shooting occurred in the area of M-39 near Joy Road. At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were affected.



A shooting has led to the shutdown of a major Southeast Michigan freeway on Thursday night.

What we know:

Michigan State Police (MSP) said a shooting occurred in the area of M-39 near Joy Road. The roadway is expected to remain closed for multiple hours while MSP troopers investigate. Officials say the road will reopen as soon as investigators allow it.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were affected. MSP officials have also not mentioned any suspects or arrests as of Thursday night.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.