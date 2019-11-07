M-5 reopened following multiple crashes that closed road between 12 Mile and I-96 in Novi

Both directions of M-5 have been reopened following multiple crashes that closed the road between 12 Mile and the eastbound ramp of I-96.

Novi Police said they worked at least four different crashes believed to be caused by either ice or bad road conditions.

Metro Detroit woke up to the first snow of the season but it's all less than an inch. However - it's the first one and drivers may have forgotten to slow down in the conditions.

Novi Police say there were no injuries in the four crashes.