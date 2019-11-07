Detroit wakes up to first snowfall of the season

Hey Detroit, not sure if you saw.....but it snowed.

Not like a blizzard or an ice storm, but a fresh blanket of your finest frozen precipitation. Southeast Michigan residents woke up Thursday morning to a layer of snow. It's a little reminder that in fact yes, your warm weather is gone and replacing it is the cold icy grip of a Michigan winter - and it's not even winter yet.

And what timing does mother nature have, as coincidentally it's also Michigan Winter Hazards Awareness Week this week.

The National Weather Service predicted a half-inch of accumulation as far north as Pontiac and across the motor city on Thursday. It's not expected to get very much above the freezing point either, with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.

But of course, you already expected all of this right? After all, this winter will be remembered for its snowfall totals.