Mac Miller death: Man who dealt rapper fentanyl sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

One of the men convicted in the 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller was sentenced Monday to 131 months — just shy of 11 years — for his role in supplying the late rapper fentanyl-laced pills which led to his fatal overdose in 2018.

Ryan Reaves, 39, pleaded guilty last year to distributing fentanyl.

Two others were also charged. Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, is pending.

RELATED: Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26

According to court documents, Reavis sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl at Walter's direction in September 2018. Reavis admitted knowing that the pills were laced. Shortly after Reavis handed over the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit allegedly supplied the pills to Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick.

Miller died at his San Fernando Valley just days later on Sept. 7, 2018.

Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Expand

RELATED: Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and alcohol

Upon his death, the coroner found fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Miller put out six studio albums throughout his career, including 2018's Swimming, for which he was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award. Miller was 26 years old.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.