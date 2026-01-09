Mackinac Bridge closures possible due to falling ice risks

article

The Brief The Mackinac Bridge may need to close due to falling ice. Ice has formed on the towers and cables of the bridge that connects Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula. Last spring, the bridge was closed for 30 straight hours due to ice chunks falling.



As ice forms on the towers and cables of the Mackinac Bridge, the bridge may need to close to protect drivers from falling pieces of ice.

In the past, the bridge has needed to close in the winter and spring due to falling sheets, chunks, and spears of ice. This ice has damaged vehicles, and has the potential to hurt or kill people inside vehicles.

When will the Mackinac Bridge close?

As of just before noon Friday, Jan. 9, the bridge is still open, though high winds are a concern.

"It's impossible to say when this ice could begin falling from the bridge, resulting in a closure, or if it could gradually melt without incident," said Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "We want our customers to be aware of the possibility of closures and know how to find more information if they occur."

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bridge has closed due to falling ice 32 times since 1995, with these closures happening an average of one time per year. On average, these closures last for just under six hours, but this can vary drastically depending on conditions.

Ice that caused the Mackinac Bridge to close for 30 hours in 2025 (Photos: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

Last April, the bridge was closed for 30 hours as some of the worst falling ice the Mackinac Bridge Authority said it has ever seen crashed onto the bridge.

Check Mackinac Bridge conditions here.