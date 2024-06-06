Mackinac Bridge work delayed for another week; drivers should expect backups

article

If you're headed to the Upper Peninsula this weekend, plan ahead and prepare for traffic.

Repaving on the Mackinac Bridge was delayed due to rain, so the project is expected to extend into next week.

During the project, one lane is open in each direction.

Crews paved a portion of the bridge on Monday and plan to pave more on Thursday, completing the portions on the north end of the bridge. An expected total of three to four more full days of paving are needed to complete the work on the south portions of the bridge.

Based on weather forecasts, paving could resume as early as Saturday. The contractor is making a paving decision each day by 10 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work has been scheduled to minimize delays, but is still expected to impact traffic. MDOT noted that there are often backups during the weekend peak times from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. even when all lanes are open. Because of this, drivers are advised to avoid peak times during the repaving project or be prepared for backups.