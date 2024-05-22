Expand / Collapse search

Mackinac Island again named best summer travel destination

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  May 22, 2024 12:56pm EDT
(Photo: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's Mackinac Island has once again been named the best place to travel this summer.

USA Today once again named the quaint island the Best Summer Destination.

The car-less island between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas features ample opportunities for summer fun.

Get outside on Mackinac Island by visiting a beach or the state park. For getting around, you can hop in a horse-drawn carriage, walk, or bike. Speaking of biking, be sure to take a ride around the island, a beautiful ride that is a little over 8 miles. That ride includes numerous spots to take in the view, such as Arch Rock.

(Photo: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau)

Mackinac Island also features a chance to learn about history, with several museums and tours of Fort Mackinac open all summer.

This is the second year in a row that Mackinac Island has topped the Best Summer Destination list.

Travel editors and experts worked together to come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then voted on to compile the 10Best list. 

Full list of top summer travel destinations:

  1. Mackinac Island, Michigan
  2. Ocean City, New Jersey
  3. Catalina Island, California
  4. Cody, Wyoming
  5. Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania
  6. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama
  7. Door County, Wisconsin
  8. San Juan Islands, Washington
  9. Ocean City, Maryland
  10. Space Coast, Florida

