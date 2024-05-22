Mackinac Island again named best summer travel destination

article

Michigan's Mackinac Island has once again been named the best place to travel this summer.

USA Today once again named the quaint island the Best Summer Destination.

The car-less island between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas features ample opportunities for summer fun.

Get outside on Mackinac Island by visiting a beach or the state park. For getting around, you can hop in a horse-drawn carriage, walk, or bike. Speaking of biking, be sure to take a ride around the island, a beautiful ride that is a little over 8 miles. That ride includes numerous spots to take in the view, such as Arch Rock.

(Photo: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau)

Mackinac Island also features a chance to learn about history, with several museums and tours of Fort Mackinac open all summer.

This is the second year in a row that Mackinac Island has topped the Best Summer Destination list.

Travel editors and experts worked together to come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then voted on to compile the 10Best list.

Full list of top summer travel destinations: