Mackinac Island again named best summer travel destination
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's Mackinac Island has once again been named the best place to travel this summer.
USA Today once again named the quaint island the Best Summer Destination.
The car-less island between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas features ample opportunities for summer fun.
Get outside on Mackinac Island by visiting a beach or the state park. For getting around, you can hop in a horse-drawn carriage, walk, or bike. Speaking of biking, be sure to take a ride around the island, a beautiful ride that is a little over 8 miles. That ride includes numerous spots to take in the view, such as Arch Rock.
(Photo: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau)
Mackinac Island also features a chance to learn about history, with several museums and tours of Fort Mackinac open all summer.
This is the second year in a row that Mackinac Island has topped the Best Summer Destination list.
Travel editors and experts worked together to come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then voted on to compile the 10Best list.
Full list of top summer travel destinations:
- Mackinac Island, Michigan
- Ocean City, New Jersey
- Catalina Island, California
- Cody, Wyoming
- Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania
- Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama
- Door County, Wisconsin
- San Juan Islands, Washington
- Ocean City, Maryland
- Space Coast, Florida