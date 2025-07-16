Macomb County Animal Care calling for help as they face staffing shortages

The Brief An animal shelter in Macomb County is looking for help caring for their dogs and cats. Their animal control is currently contracted to serve Roseville and St. Clair Shores. If communities need specific help, they have to be contracted.



Macomb County Animal Care is in need of help caring for their four-legged friends. So they’re hoping the public will either adopt or fill out an application form to join their team.

Big picture view:

Macomb County Animal Care is looking for help taking care of their groups of dogs and cats. County Executive Mark Hackel says they’re looking for help because staffing levels are low.

"We are the actual animal shelter reserved for care for the animals when they come to our attention as well as making sure we have adoption opportunities," said Hackel. "People can adopt one of these animals or they can foster them. I’m fostering one right now myself, a beautiful Husky. Like many law enforcement agencies, we have staffing issues where we’re trying to figure out how to hire five more additional officers."

He says outside the building, animal control is currently contracted to serve Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

If communities need specific help, they have to be contracted. But if you’re free and need employment, give them a call.

"Anybody who is interested in wanting to work for our animal control in Macomb County, we have job postings, and we would love to vet you as a candidate and bring you in to help us deal with the animal control inside the facility," said Hackel.

What you can do:

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help and get involved, you can tap the link here.