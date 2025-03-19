Macomb County car chase on M-53 caught on video, suspect behind bars

The Brief Michael Southworth is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a car, leading to a police chase. The chase, which was caught on camera, went northbound on M-53 in Washington Township. Southworth was given a $1 million cash and surety bond and remains in jail.



A car theft in Shelby Township on Sunday led to a police chase across Washington Township, ending in an arrest.

What they're saying:

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said on March 16, just before 4 p.m., a man named Michael Southworth allegedly smashed the driver-side window of a white Cadillac sedan at a Mobil Gas Station at 24 Mile Road and Shelby Road. This led to a car chase involving Michigan State Police (MSP) and Macomb County deputies.

The chase, which was caught on camera, went northbound on M-53 in Washington Township until police say Southworth’s car went off the road and came to a stop in a field north of 34 Mile Road.

According to authorities, he exited his car with a long gun in hand while ignoring commands from the police on the scene, leading to shots being fired by an MSP officer.

Officials say they were then able to approach Southworth and arrest him without further incident.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, Southworth was arraigned in court on charges of:

Count 1: Police officer – fleeing – third degree – vehicle code; a 5-year felony.

Count 2: Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); a 4-year felony

Count 3: Weapons felony firearm; a 2-year felony

Count 4: Weapons felony firearm; a 2-year felony

Count 5: Weapons felony firearm; a 2-year felony

Count 6: Police officer – assaulting/resisting/obstructing; a 2-year felony

Count 7: Weapons – firearms – possession of a loaded firearm in or upon vehicle; a 2-year-high court misdemeanor

Count 8: Malicious destruction of personal property - $200 or more but less than $1,000; a 1-year misdemeanor.

What's next:

Officials say Southworth was given a $1 million cash and surety bond and remains behind bars at the Macomb County Jail.