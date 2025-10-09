Macomb County corrections deputy accused of assaulting jail inmate

The Brief A corrections deputy from Macomb County is accused of assaulting an inmate. The Corrections Deputy faced the charges in court after an incident early in September. The corrections officer was given a personal bond of $10,000.



A Macomb County deputy was on the wrong side of the law Thursday night as he is accused of assaulting an inmate at the Macomb County Jail.

What they're saying:

The Corrections Deputy faced the charges in court after an incident early in September. Investigators say on Friday Sept. 5, Corrections Deputy Daniel Gallus assaulted an inmate at the Macomb County Jail, requiring that person to need a head scan and stitches at a hospital.

He was charged with:

Obstruction of Justice, a 5-year felony Aggravated Assault, a 1-year misdemeanor

The corrections officer was given a personal bond of $10,000.

FOX 2 spoke with former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt about how these types of cases are investigated.

"Talk to the witnesses, and you’ve got to get statements from both sides and look for conflicting information and again - what is prior history, what is the prisoners history - have there been any other allegations against this corrections officer," he said. "So these things you got to look at and hopefully - well it appears there’s enough there to be charged."

What's next:

Macomb Sheriff Wickersham says his office is aware of the charges and will be committed to transparency and accountability while the legal process unfolds.