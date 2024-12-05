Macomb County Exec Mark Hackel 'in no hurry' on decision for governor race

Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel delivered his State of the County Address Wednesday evening and touted the success of his county.

Is it time to move on from county business and pursue something on a higher level - perhaps as Governor of Michigan?

FOX 2: "Are you running for governor?"

"Great question, I get that all the time," said Hackel.

But for Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel the answer to that question is not so straightforward.

"I try not to put everyone off with the answer to that question, it’s so far out," he said. "But yet with people getting in so soon, it’s created this need."

Earlier this week Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced he was running for Governor of Michigan as an independent.

And potential gubernatorial candidates include Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The winner succeeds current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who is unable to run again, due to term limits.

"For me I’m not in a hurry to make that decision," he said. "I never was when I ran for sheriff. I was one of the last people in when it came to running for county executive."

But there are some things Hackel, the former Macomb County Sheriff, did make clear.

"I’m not here to figure out how I run on behalf of a party," he said. "If I decide that I am going to run, it will be on behalf of the people. Maybe I will have a party designation but at this point in time to be honest, I have not made the decision and declared if I’m running for county executive again and/or for the position of governor."

But here’s one thing Hackel says he knows for sure.

"Do I believe I can do it? Absolutely," he said. "I know I can bring in a great team of folks with me to make it happen. The biggest challenge is always about you know, how you manage the political process to get there."



