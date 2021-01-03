Macomb county Executive Mark Hackel talks COVID vaccine distribution

Fox 2s Hilary Golston spoke with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel Sunday evening about how his county has distributed the COVID vaccine.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says about 1,200 people in his county have been vaccinated for the Coronavirus, and the county is getting about one-thousand doses per week.

He insisted patience will be important, and "nobody’s coming to the front of the line," who shouldn’t be.