Macomb County gun shop owner charged for allegedly firing gun inside store at mannequin

A gun shop owner in Macomb County is facing time behind bars after he allegedly fired shots at a mannequin.

Authorities say the people next door could've been impacted.

Big picture view:

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says that back on May 20, 43-year-old Youshia Pireh allegedly shot a 9mm handgun a few times into a mannequin along a wall inside his gun shop.

On the other side of that wall was the Red Rose Tattoo Gallery, and they said people were inside. Tattoo artist Albert Springer works at Red Rose but wasn’t there at the time.

"I just remember coming in the next day and a lot of cops coming over. Didn’t really know too much," said Springer. "I asked my owner, and she said something happened last night. I guess they shot a YouTube video or some video of them shooting inside of there. I mean, I thought that was kind of chaotic."

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say Pireh posted the video online, but it has since been taken down. He’s now facing two felony counts of discharging a weapon inside a building. Springer is shocked. He says he's never had a problem with it.

"Cool guy. You know, I met him a few times. Never had any history or never seemed off to me," Springer said. "It wasn’t like one of those. That’s why it was kind of out-of-pocket for that to happen, you know."

If convicted, Pireh could be behind bars for at least a decade. Police say no one was injured.

"You know, shouldn’t be doing that inside of a shop next door because you never know who could’ve been here," Springer said. "We could’ve been tattooing next door and something ricocheted and something did that."

The other side:

FOX 2 has reached out to the owner, requesting an interview, and we are waiting to hear back. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25.