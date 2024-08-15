The man arrested for multiple kidnapping attempts in Macomb County was arraigned in two separate courts Thursday after he tried abducting multiple people earlier this week.

Endi Bala, 23, of Shelby Township, was denied bond in Sterling Heights court on charges of attempted kidnapping, reckless driving, and assault and battery.

Speaking through his attorney, Bala waived a formal reading of the charges and stood mute, entering a plea of not guilty. His defense asked for a $50,000 bond due to a separate earlier arraignment - arguing it would be redundant to give him another one.

At the end of his arraignment, Bala tried asking the judge a question before his attorney told him to wait. The feed was cut shortly after.

Earlier Thursday, Bala was given a $2 million bond in Clinton Township, the Sterling Heights prosecutor said.

His next appearance in Sterling Heights will be a probable cause conference on Aug. 28.

There are two cases against Bala, each stemming from incidents that happened about an hour apart on Tuesday. The first unfolded on Clinton River Road in Clinton Township when he tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl. A witness intervened and helped thwart the attempt.

Endi Bala, 23, of Shelby Township in court for his arraignment.

Later in the afternoon, Bala allegedly tried abducting a 7-year-old girl who was riding her bike in North Clinton River Park with family members. During the assault, the child's aunt got into the suspect's car and held onto the steering wheel.

That's when a volunteer with Citizens on Patrol in Sterling Heights jumped in and rescued the girl and holding Bala until police arrived.

Steve Vanluven told FOX 2 nothing like that has ever happened in his 19 years doing it.