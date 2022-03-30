Macomb County leaders say they won't pay Highland Park's unpaid water bills

Leaders in Macomb County don't want their community to have to pay for Highland Park's water debts.

The Great Lakes Water Authority collects payments for water and sewer in many cities in the Metro Detroit area, but Highland Park has not paid its water and sewer bill, totaling about $54 million, since 2012. Under an agreement, other cities have to chip in for Highland Park's bills.

Macomb County is responsible for $13.5 million.

"We're not going to be forwarding those payments to the Great Lakes Water Authority, it's challenging situation," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

In court filings, Highland Park disputes the amount owed and is in litigation. However, if there's a judgment against Highland Park, some say it could bankrupt the city.

"We're not trying to bankrupt Highland Park – we just want them to pay their bills," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller.

No court date to settle the matter has been set.