Macomb County man accused of damaging patrol vehicle after arrest for beating dog

The Brief A Bruce Township man is accused of beating and dragging a dog. During his arrest, he allegedly damaged a Macomb County Sheriff's Office vehicle.



A suspect arrested for allegedly beating a dog Sunday in Macomb County damaged a patrol vehicle after he was taken into custody.

According to Michigan State Police, multiple people called 911 around 9:35 a.m. to report that a man was beating and dragging a dog on Van Dyke near Springbrook Estates in Bruce Township. Authorities arrived and stopped the suspect, a 31-year-old Bruce Township man, on Michael Avenue inside the mobile home park.

During that traffic stop, police said the suspect became combative but was taken into custody without being injured. However, during his arrest, he did damage a Macomb County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The suspect is being held in the Macomb County Jail, with police seeking charges for animal abuse and destruction of police property.

Police said the dog is receiving emergency care and is expected to survive.