Macomb County man allegedly in possession of child abusive material appears in court

The Brief A Michigan man is accused of possessing child abusive material and has been arraigned in court on Halloween. He was charged six times and is set on a half a million dollar cash bond.



A Macomb County man was in court on Friday after police say he was found with many files of child sexually abusive material.

Big picture view:

Officials say 68-year-old George Pointer was arraigned on multiple counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. The alleged files were found on April 14, 2025.

On Halloween, Pointer was arraigned on the following charges:

Count 1 — Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, a 10-year felony

Count 2 — Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (related to Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material), a 10-year felony

Counts 3 & 4 — Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (related to Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material), each a 7-year felony

Counts 5 & 6 — Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, each a 4-year felony

Pointer’s bond was set at $500,000 cash.

What's next:

If he were to be released, officials say he should be put on a GPS house arrest tether, have no contact with minors, no use of the internet except related to court, no drugs or alcohol, and no weapons.

He is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at 8:30 a.m.

"The allegations in this case are abhorrent, and the gravity of the conduct cannot be understated. When offenses of this nature come to light, we are committed to pursuing justice swiftly," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

