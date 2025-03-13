Macomb County man arrested in $1M high-end vehicle theft spree

The Brief A man accused of stealing multiple high-end vehicles is behind bars in Macomb County. He was arrested and arraigned in Warren. He is expected back in court later in March.



The man accused of stealing high-end vehicles in Macomb County is behind bars. The total worth of the vehicles topped $1 million.

Authorities say they've been investigating the suspect and his activities for some time.

What they're saying:

24-year-old Deon Charleston Brooks of Warren is whom Macomb County Prosecutor's Office officials are alerting the public about, saying he has been arraigned, charged with conducting a criminal enterprise for allegedly stealing vehicles in three separate cases.

Police say he is officially behind bars.

The first case—the Prosecutor's Office says between August 2023 and February 2024, he allegedly stole high-end vehicles from two dealerships in Washington Township, Serra Cadillac and Heidebreicht Chevrolet.

The backstory:

Specifically, on Feb. 29, 2024, Brooks was allegedly driving off the Heidebreicht lot in a vehicle, fled from officers. When they deployed stop sticks, he ran away but was quickly arrested. He was then arraigned in Romeo.

Then a year later, on Feb. 3, 2025, Brooks allegedly stole vehicles from a General Motors lot on 11 Mile in Warren.

He was arrested and arraigned in Warren, charged with conducting a criminal enterprise.

He's expected back in court later in March.

Prosecutor Lucido says:

"This individual has repeatedly demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, engaging in a pattern of criminal activity that not only endangers public safety but also undermines the rights of hardworking citizens."

What's next:

He is facing other charges. The dealerships declined our requests for interviews. FOX 2 has also reached out to General Motors for comment, and they declined to provide that.