Macomb County man charged after allegedly sending graphic photos, messages to vigilante posing as girl

A Macomb County man is facing numerous felony charges after police say he sent graphic messages and photos to who he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

Derrick Glenn, of Memphis, Mich., was really talking to Sean "Big Country" Meadows, who runs the online group "Big Country’s Predator Exposure." Meadows poses as children to catch predators.

The Memphis Police Department contacted the Macomb County Sheriff's Office for assistance with the investigation, and Glenn was arrested Saturday at an apartment on Henderson Street in Memphis.

At the home, authorities found a USB flash drive and a cell phone, which were both seized. Police also provided the sheriff's office with an email that had video of the bust.

Glenn is charged with child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes, indecent exposure, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety, and he remains in the Macomb County Jail.