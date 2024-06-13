Iconic Hart Plaza fountain in downtown Detroit to be turned back on Thursday

After years of being shut off, Detroit city officials will restart the iconic Dodge Fountain located at the center of Hart Plaza.

Thanks to a $6.7 million restoration project that helped repair the dormant fountain after nearly a decade of not operating, the proverbial switch will be flipped back on on Thursday.

High brass are expected to be on-scene for the unveiling, including the city mayor, council president, and even Detroit's historian.

Plans for the fountain's revitalization began last October with the assistance of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Work was overseen by the city's construction and demolition department.

Among the repairs included removing panels from the fountain's exterior, installing new lighting fixtures, and pressure testing the columns.

The fountain has seen some life in recent weeks after the city turned it on for Movement Music Fest and the NFL Draft.