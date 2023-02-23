Macomb County man discovers he won $100K Michigan Lottery prize after getting 'really fishy' email

A Macomb County man first thought something was off about an email telling him he won $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery.

"I got an email that seemed really fishy at first," he said. "As I read it, I decided to check my Lottery account to see if it said anything about the drawing. When I logged in, I checked my entries and confirmed that I had one for the drawing."

The 49-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, decided to call the number from the email and see what it was all about after seeing he was entered in a $6,000,000 Jackpot second chance game.

"As I talked to the woman, it started to sink in that I had really won $100,000! Even sitting here right now, it’s so hard to believe!" he said.

The man plans to use the money to complete some home renovations.