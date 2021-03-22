Macomb County man sues Rochester gastroenterologist over botched colonoscopy

A Macomb County man is suing a doctor and Rochester surgery center over a botched colonoscopy procedure that has led to ample health issues.

Attorneys for Roderick Arnold, 67, claim that human error on the side of a gastroenterology doctor in Rochester led to a reduced quality of life.

As a result, Arnold underwent an invasive and extensive procedure that has resulted in "severe nausea" and incontinence, his lawyers said in a release.

Arnold visited an emergency room in late 2018 after complaining about severe abdominal pain. There, he was treated by Dr. Kambiz Bral, who practices medicine at the Rochester Endoscopy & Surgery Center, who performed a colonoscopy.

A medical report cited in the release says Bral had found many polyps. They were removed and placed in a container for laboratory analysis to see if there was evidence of cancer.

Results from the lab found that one was determined to be cancerous. However, because it was not labeled, the location it was found could not be identified. Because of that, Arnold required a full colectomy in January 2019.

Since then, he's experienced severe nausea, cramping, and "dumping" syndrome - where the body loses control over its bowels.

"The surgery performed on Roderick was far more extensive than needed to be due this physician’s negligent error," said Brian McKeen of the McKeen & Associates law firm.

"Had the doctor taken the time to separate the polyps from the colonoscopy as is procedure, a less radical surgery could have been performed and Roderick’s quality of life preserved. As it is, he deals with embarrassment and inconvenience everyday as a result of this very preventable mistake," he added.

The release announcing the lawsuit lists, Bral, the Rochester Endoscopy and Surgery Center, the North Oakland Gastroenterology clinic, and Oakland Digestive Health as defendants.