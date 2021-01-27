Report: Southfield man dies during colonoscopy after Beaumont outsourced anesthesiology service

A 51-year-old Southfield man is dead after undergoing a colonoscopy at Beaumont Royal Oak, that according to a report from Deadline Detroit

It happened January 21st, a few weeks after the hospital outsourced the management of its anesthesiology services to Northstar anesthesia.

According to the report, the patient was intubated for the procedure and stopped breathing when the tube was removed. A Northstar anesthesiologist was called to help reintubate the patient. The procedure failed.

An emergency team was called to revive the man, but the team arrived too late-- he’d been without a pulse for 30 minutes.

"For a routine screening colonoscopy it would not be routine for most of us to intubate the patient at all," said Dr, Karen Sibert. "Usually these procedures are just done under sedation under an IV."

Sibert has practiced anesthesiology for more than 30 years and is a former president of the California Society of Anesthesiologists.

FOX 2: "How often do people pass away during colonoscopies?"

"That’s something that should never happen," she said. "We would classify that as a 'never event.'"

Beaumont released a statement saying: "We mourn the loss of our patient, extend our deepest sympathy to his family… we also automatically launch an in-depth, clinical and objective peer review process if a patient unexpectedly passes away. this peer review process always allows our medical team of experts to discuss and evaluate the patient’s care in detail and identify opportunities to learn from challenging situations."

A Northstar spokesperson said:

"Northstar has been providing anesthesia services in the Detroit area and Michigan since 2015 and at Beaumont's southern hospitals for the last five months…Northstar anesthesiologists and CRNAS, whether veterans of the hospitals we serve, new recruits, or temporary staff, are highly qualified, highly skilled, and credentialed through Beaumont's rigorous vetting process."

The full statement can be read below:

