Macomb County man wins $500K scratch-off, thinks he's having a heart attack

A 46-year-old man from Macomb County won half of a million dollars in a Michigan Lottery scratch-off but said he was so shocked, he thought he was having a heart attack.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a Ruby Red Wild Time instant scratch-off ticket at a gas station on 18 Mile in Sterling Heights. When he revealed was hidden, he couldn't believe his luck.

"I play instant games a lot and have been waiting to win big," said the player. "When I scratched off my ticket and saw I’d won $500,000, I could feel my blood pressure rising and I thought I was going to have a heart attack! I called my friend right away to tell him the good news."

He traveled to Lansing to claim his prize and said that the money is coming at a great time for him and his family.

"I have been through a lot the past few years, so winning means a lot to me and will allow me to take care of my family," said the player.

The game, which launched in September, has more than $44 million in prizes still out there with $11 million already being claimed.