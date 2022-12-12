Waterford man wins over $200K in Powerball playing special numbers

Clinton Llewellyn doesn't always play Powerball but when he does - he picks his own numbers made up of birthdates. In November, those special numbers paid off.

The 62-year-old Waterford man played the numbers 02-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 on two different tickets during the Nov. 2 drawing. They both hit for a prize of $50,000 per ticket - but he added Power Play, which multiplied each prize to $100,000.

But his luck didn't end there. He also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes and added Power Play to those, too. That brought his total winnings in the Nov. 2 drawing to $200,800.

Woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket bought at Detroit deli

According to Llewellyn, he doesn't play Powerball every week but typically picks out some special numbers

"I play Powerball a few times a year and usually play special number combinations made up of birthdates," said Llewellyn. "A few days after purchasing my Powerball tickets, I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket. When I saw my account balance, I knew I’d won big on Powerball and I couldn’t believe it! I called my wife right away and she thought I was playing a joke on her."

Llewellyn claimed his prizes recently and said he plans to invest the winnings.

Man discovers he won $150,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize while getting ready for work

In the Nov. 2 drawing, the Powerball prize topped $1 billion but the grand prize wasn't won on that drawing. It ultimately climbed to $2.04 billion on Nov. 7 and a single ticket in California claimed the winnings.