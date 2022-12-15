‘I was feeling lucky’: Sterling Heights woman wins $25K for life prize

article

Rita Younan said when she walked into a Warren smoke shop, she was feeling lucky and decided to try her luck on the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game. She was right to listen to that feeling as she's now almost $400,000 richer.

Younan bought a Lucky for Life ticket at Tiger Smoke and Vape and matched the five white balls on the drawing held on Nov. 18. Her numbers - 20-24-26-33-41 - led to the big prize of $25,000 for life.

She said she couldn't believe it when she scanned her ticket.

"I don’t play Lucky For Life often, but I was feeling lucky, so I decided to purchase a ticket," said Younan. "The next day, I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app ticket scanner to check it. When the winning amount came up on the screen, I thought I was dreaming! I was very excited, but I had a hard time believing it was real."

Instead of claiming the $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater, Younan claimed a lump-sum payment of $390,000. She plans to pay bills and buy a home with the money.

