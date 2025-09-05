Macomb County prosecutor launches safe gun storage campaign to bring more awareness to families

The Brief Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says not enough people are getting the message about safe storage because it saves young lives. That one preventable mistake tore a Roseville family apart. Prosecutor Lucido is using digital billboards to spread his message.



One too many times, many have shared stories about a child finding an unsecured gun in a home and causing unthinkable harm.

What they're saying:

It's a preventable scenario, but Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says not enough people are getting the message. He's quite passionate about safe storage because it saves young lives.

"I noticed that families need to understand there are little children coming in and out of the house. When they’re coming in and out of the house, they may not be your children," said Lucido. "They could be your grandchildren or your neighbor’s kid who just comes in for a minute. The gun has consequences, not only legal but also taking away a life. We’re not taking them away. I think everyone has a Second Amendment right to own a gun and use it when necessary. I’m only asking that they protect those who do not know the harm and risk of harm with a gun."

Dig deeper:

That one preventable mistake tore a Roseville family apart. Now, you're looking at video of another situation where an eight-year-old boy shot himself in the head with an unsecured gun back in April 2024.

The 56-year-old father, Theo Nichols, was the first parent to go to trial over Michigan’s safe storage gun law. Prosecutor Lucido is using digital billboards to spread his message.

They're along various parts of the freeway.

Also, next Thursday, September 11th, Prosecutor Lucido will host a tele-town hall. Macomb County residents can call in, ask questions, and learn about the safe storage gun campaign.

It’s an initiative made possible by a grant from the state.

What's next:

Lucido says he’s not trying to take anyone’s guns. He knows people use them for hunting and protection. He just wants people to store them safely—a message we've had to share countless times because it keeps happening.