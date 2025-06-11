Macomb County sets zero-tolerance policy for suspects who flee from police

article

The Brief Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is introducing a new policy to punish suspects who flee police. His office said there will be no reduced plea offers for suspects fleeing and eluding police. Lucido said he is working with state officials for legal reform introducing mandatory jail time for fleeing and eluding.



The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office introduced a newest policy of "Run from the law, walk to a cell."

Under the new zero-tolerance policy, there will be no reduced plea offers for suspects fleeing and eluding which is a felony, Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

The backstory:

The change in operations comes amidst the surge in accidents around the country caused by drivers trying to evade law enforcement, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

Lucido is calling on Macomb County and Michigan's state legislators to draft legislation to curb fleeing from police, causing a greater threat to public policy.

"Every time a driver flees, they gamble with innocent lives," said the prosecutor in a statement. "This new policy is our commitment to ending that gamble."

Recent events tragically underscore this impact, including this week, a high-speed chase caused by a fleeing driver suspected of intoxication critically injured a male passenger in Detroit.

Related: 'Trending in a positive direction': Warren police chases down 50% from last year, commissioner says

On May 24, 2025, a woman lost her life when her vehicle was struck by a driver fleeing Warren police.

On May 7, 2025, a 17-year-old fleeing police after an alleged robbery collided with a Sheriff's patrol car.

On August 12, 2023, a teen fleeing police crashed into a vehicle, killing a mother and her unborn child and causing traumatic brain injury to her husband.

On April 29, 2021, a 20-year-old man was killed when a stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed after a high-speed pursuit was terminated by deputies due to extreme speeds.

"If you put your foot on the gas to run from the police, you just committed a felony," Lucido said.

Currently, fleeing and eluding is a felony offense in Michigan, carrying potential penalties of two to 15 years imprisonment and steep fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. But Lucido said the flaw, is that there is no mandatory jail time.

Lucido is advocating for a bi-partisan legislative effort for amendments to the existing fleeing and eluding statute, including the statutory enhancement of consequences such as mandatory prison time.

The prosecutor's office said Lucido will be meeting with Macomb County legislators this month focusing on potential legislative reforms informed by the actual criminal cases and devastating consequences witnessed firsthand in Macomb County.

By the numbers:

The following shows the number of Macomb County Prosecutor cases issued that include a fleeing and eluding charge:

Year - Total

2025 through May 31 - 139

2024 - 403

2023 - 401

2022 - 363

2021 - 352

2020 - 229

2019 - 226

Lucido said the goal is to garner bipartisan support to enhance public safety for all Michigan residents.

"Just as the crime of Felony Firearm carries a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence, it's time to consider if fleeing and eluding should carry the same mandatory penalty. The average weight of a vehicle is over 4,000 lbs. A fleeing vehicle can cause as much damage as a bullet," said Lucido. "We’ve seen the carnage inflicted upon families here in Macomb County. It’s time to address such reckless behavior statewide."