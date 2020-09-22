Macomb County sheriff investigates fatal hit-and-run in Ray Township

The Macomb County sheriff is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ray Township after discovering a body laying near a home.

Police found the body near the intersection of 27 Mile and Romeo Plank Road, about 13 miles west of New Baltimore around 7:17 a.m.

Deputies responded to an unidentified male after discovering his body in a grassy area near a residence on the southeast corner. They found a bicycle nearby.

The county sheriff's office believes the man was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Deputies estimate the man to be 50 years old.

Both northbound and southbound lanes along Romeo Plank between 26 and 27 Mile are closed while the Crash Investigation Unit and the Detective Bureau continue their investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they're asked to call (586) 307-9358.