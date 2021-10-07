Macomb County shows off electric vehicle charging stations for emerging demand

Macomb County is taking steps to provide charging stations for the growing number of electric vehicles on the road.

Executive Mark Hackel was on hand Tuesday at one of the county's 29 charging sites.

"I've got to believe that somewhere down the road, 10, 15, 20 years from now, these will be commonplace," he said.

Speaking at the Marathon gas station on 32 Mile Road in Washington Township, Hackel says charging stations are also good for business.

"You're going to have some of these at gas stations where there's food available, maybe a restaurant location," he said. "I think you're going to see more of them at these locations, because it is going to take some time to charge these vehicles."

And there was a demonstration to show how easy charging stations are to work.

"We are transitioning from gas power to other forms of energy. Maybe it's going to be electric, maybe it'll be hydrogen, but either way we're transitioning to a new era," said Don Brown, chair of the county water commissioners.

And charging stations would not be possible without the help of DTE.

"We are starting to take a look at our entire footprint to make sure what we call we don't have any what we call, charging deserts," said Sean Gouda, DTE.

And Bloomberg research shows that electric cars will go from about 4 percent of the market in 2020 to about 70 percent of the market by 2040, making charging stations all the more important.

"We are committed tp trying to make sure those who are buying electric vehicles, have access to charging stations here in Macomb County," Hackel said.