Macomb County teen charged with armed robbery; assaulting mom after being released

The Macomb County Prosecutor had to take some unusual steps to take a teen into custody – and also hopefully get him some help he needs.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido and law enforcement had a unique case last week after the juvenile was arrested for breaking and entering. Due to his age, he was supposed to head to a group home. But there was a problem.

"So there was a Personal Protection Order, also known as a PPO, that was in place from one of the employees at the Juvenile Justice Center here in Macomb County to have no contact or be around an individual who’s a juvenile," Lucido said.

But the teen needed help.

"Because the juvenile or the youth was a threat to himself and or others we had to make sure that we get him into the youth home," Lucido said.

With the teen in need of help, but a legal order preventing him from going to the place that would help him, Lucido had a rare problem.

"It’s one in a zillion that this happens, but it happened in this case and do you follow the court order that says that there’s supposed to be no contact or do you violate the court order? What’s in the best interest for the juvenile? What’s in the best interest for the public?" Lucido said.

After being picked up for breaking and entering and with nowhere to go, the juvenile went home – where Lucido said things got worse.

"It’s alleged that there were assaults against the mother and the sister," he said.

The juvenile was arrested again after allegedly committing another breaking and entering. So Lucido had to act fast.

"In this case Wayne County had taken him for the night and the next day he was brought over to Macomb County and we worked it out by getting the judge to modify the order," Lucido said.

Ultimately, he was allowed to be lodged at the justice center, which is uncommon but needed to be done.

What's next:

The goal is to get the teen counseling and help before the juvenile turns 18.

"If it doesn’t succeed this time he’s on or she’s on her way to adult supervision and that also means incarceration," Lucido said.

The teen is back in court next week for a hearing. Lucido said the juvenile could still be charged as an adult.