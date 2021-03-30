Macomb County unveils planned drive-through vaccine clinic

For the second time this week, Macomb County is announcing plans to increase efforts to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19 with a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Warren and wants to vaccinate at least 2,000 people each week

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel unveiled the plans on Tuesday as the county's infection continues to rise, in line with almost every other county in the state.

"There are 1,036 new cases just in Macomb County. It's up by, I think, 15% in the state of Michigan...the vaccine is absolutely important," said Fouts.

That's why removing barriers to getting the vaccine is so crucial.

"We find it important in Macomb County with our health department and emergency management to get out into the neighborhoods and provide vaccines at locations that are close to home," said Hackel.

Fouts and Hackel announced the drive-through vaccine clinic is coming to the parking deck at Warren City Hall. Macomb County will have seven vaccination sites once it opens next Thursday.

"(The goal is) to provide over 10,000 vaccines April 8th through, I believe, May 7th," said Fouts.

The site will run Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Warren Police will help direct traffic and the city’s firefighters will monitor residents for 15 minutes at the vaccination site after they receive their shot.

The prospect of a closer vaccination site prompted at least one Warren woman to drive to city hall in hopes of signing up.

"I was excited because it's so close here, to home. I'd like to get the vaccine so we can get together more with family," said Tammi Cloyd.

Residents must register to take part in the drive-through clinic.

"You make an appointment with the county website and come to Warren City Hall parking garage at your assigned time," said Fouts.

To make an appointment, check the county website for updates.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used to vaccinate people and Fouts urges everyone that it is safe.

"J & J is almost 100% effective against hospitalizations and 100% effective against deaths," said Fouts.